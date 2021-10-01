TMSG: Local teen helps start high school food pantry

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) — A young woman from Clinton County is being recognized for her efforts to help start and grow a food pantry at St. Johns High School. It started in 2018 with food but has since expanded and now offers students in need clothing and hygiene products, as well.

The pantry’s success is thanks in large part to Avery Karber, and because of that, she was nominated for the 2021 Y-PIF (Youth Passing it Forward) Award through the non-profit ePIFanyNow. She learned recently that she won.

For this week’s Tell Me Something Good report, Chivon Kloepfer caught up with Karber to get her reaction to the news, to learn more about the food pantry, and the difference it’s making for students.

Watch the story above.