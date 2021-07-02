TMSG: Luxury picnic company launches in Lansing

LANSING, Mi (WLNS) — Not many people launched new businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Melissa Terry did. The lockdowns actually helped inspire her to start a luxury picnic company to encourage more people to get outside and enjoy their family, friends, nature, and good food– but in a comfortable setting.

6 News’ Chivon Kloepfer and Photojournalist Dan Ray met up with Melissa at a Lansing-area park to see what her Play Full Picnic company was all about. As you’ll learn in the video clip above, this isn’t the first time Melissa has started her own business and she offers advice for people who want to follow in her entrepreneurial footsteps.

Watch the video above.

Click here to learn more about the Play Full Picnic Co and click here to get in touch with Melissa’s other business, Lotus Beauty Lounge.