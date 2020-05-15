TMSG: Man Hosts Daily BagPipes Performance on Porch

Armed with his bagpipes, a pint, and his personality, a man in Haslett has been entertaining his neighborhood for months now.

Andrew Pomerville started playing the bagpipes two years ago. Weeks ago, when the weather started getting warmer, Pomerville decided to practice on his front porch. One neighbor commented on how much she enjoyed the mini-performance and before long, more and more neighbors starting coming outside to hear him play.

Chivon Kloepfer has the story above, in this week’s “Tell Me Something Good.”