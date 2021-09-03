TMSG: Man on a mission to pick up all of the trash in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s fair to say that Ryan Kost has two jobs. One that pays the bills and another that doesn’t, but certainly pays off for people who live and work in the city of Lansing. Ryan calls Lansing home as well, and back in April of this year, a neighbor invited him to help pick up trash near a local highway. He agreed to go and says he was immediately hooked.

Ever since then, Kost has been going out almost every day after work and finding different areas of the city to clean up. But he doesn’t just pick up trash. He also helps with community gardens, reports broken street lights to city officials, pulls weeds, gets garbage cans installed at problem areas in the city, paints park benches, and even trims back brush and overgrowth so people can easily and safely use walking trails.

6 News recently caught up with Kost to learn more about why he’s doing what he’s doing. And as WLNS’ Chivon Kloepfer learned for this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report, Ryan’s also on a mission to inspire children in Lansing.

