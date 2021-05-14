TMSG: Mi man relearns to walk six times, in physical therapy for 18 years

OKEMOS, Mi (WLNS) — Beau Miller’s life has been anything but easy. When he was just three years old, he suffered a traumatic brain injury. He couldn’t walk, talk, or feed himself and needed 24-hour care. When he finally left the hospital, he was in a semi-vegetative state.

Because of the injury, Doctors weren’t sure if Beau would ever walk again and prescribed nine medications that they believed he would need to take for the rest of his life. But after just two years, Beau was able to stop taking all of those pills, and it wasn’t long before he was walking again.

Over the years, Beau has suffered setback after setback as a result of his injury. He’s now 21-years old and has been doing regular physical therapy for 18 years. He’s learning to walk again for the sixth time, and he’s doing it with a smile on his face.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer and Photojournalist Dan Ray introduce us to this inspiring young man in this week’s Tell Me Something Good report.

Watch Beau’s story above.