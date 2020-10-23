TMSG: Music to help heal and hope as COVID crisis continues

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 20-year old man in East Lansing released his first album today. Jonathan Townley was inspired to write his own music after his grandfather passed away in the Spring of this year.

Townley’s first pop-folk album called “It was a privilege to know you when you were shorter,” is dedicated to his grandfather, George Fleming. He was a local minister. The singer/songwriter hopes his music will help heal and encourage people to live in the moment and enjoy the little things in life.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer sat-down with Townley to learn more about his songs for this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report. Watch the story above.

Click here for a link to Jonathan Townley’s music and website.