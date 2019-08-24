TMSG: “My Life as a Great Lakes Broadcaster”

A lot of people want to know what it’s like working in broadcasting.

Whether that’s on TV or the radio, people enjoy learning what happens behind the scenes, separate from what they hear over the air.

Well, retired Michigan broadcast journalist Bill Thompson is giving you new insight into that world with his new book called “My Life as a Great Lakes Broadcaster.”

6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer sat down with Thompson this week, for a sneak peak at the book.

Watch that interview above in Chivon’s “Tell Me Something Good” segment.

You can find Thompson’s book online, on Amazon HERE and Barnes and Noble HERE.