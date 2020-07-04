TMSG: Need Help? Call Haigan Mahoney

Do you need help with an odd job?

If the answer is ‘yes,’ and you are a senior or have mobility issues, we would like to introduce you to Haigan Mahoney.

The 11-year-old lives in Bath and is willing to do a lot of things, including mowing the lawn, washing your car, painting, and helping around your house with other odd jobs.

He’s serious about it. He even made flyers that he posted around town. And as Chivon Kloepfer explains in this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report, Haigan has an offer we don’t think anyone can refuse.

Watch the video above.

If you would like to take Haigan Mahoney up on his offer, you can call or text 517-706-9771.

The email is jaydethedoula@gmail.com