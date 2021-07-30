TMSG: Okemos teen crocheting for a great cause

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — 17-year old Erin Ruster started knitting when she was about 5 or 6 years old. Her aunt taught her how. When she was 12, she decided to try crocheting and taught herself how to do it after watching a variety of videos on YouTube. Knitting and crocheting have always been a hobby for Erin, but earlier this year, she decided to put her skills to good use.

At the beginning of the year, she learned about a pet food bank thanks to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter and the non-profit The Cat Ambassador. The pet food bank offered food, treats, and supplies for people in mid-Michigan who are struggling to afford their pets and are worried about having to give them up.

Heartbroken to hear of that, Erin decided to start crocheting crop tops, hats, and other items to sell, with all of the money going to that food bank.

WLNS’ Chivon Kloepfer recently sat down with Erin to learn more about her effort and get an up-close look at her crocheted creations. So far, she has raised nearly $1,000 for the food bank.

If you’re interested in buying something from Erin and supporting her cause, her email is: ruster.erin.20@gmail.com