TMSG: Seven youth ‘finalists’ recognized for passing kindness forward

LANSING, Michi (WLNS) — Every year, the non-profit group ePIFanyNow shines a light on youth in Michigan and beyond who are doing things for other people and passing kindness forward. This year, there are seven finalists in the running for a $500 grand prize from ePIFanyNow.

The mission of ePIFanyNow is to “create a revolution of positive transformational experiences through exponential acts of kindness.” The founder, Bob Hoffman, says it’s also important to put a spotlight on the amazing things that young people specifically are doing because you don’t often hear about the good things teenagers are up to.

For this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report, 6 News’ Chivon Kloepfer sat down with Hoffman to learn more about the finalists and helps spread this good news by highlight their efforts on the news and to encourage viewers to help pick the 2021 “Y-Pif” award winner.

Watch the video above to learn more.

To vote for your favorite youth cause, and to see all of the finalists this year, click here.