TMSG: Sharing the spirit of Christmas

OWOSSO, MICH. (WLNS) — It might only be the beginning of October, but some are already counting down the days until Christmas, including Santa Claus himself.

On Friday, instead of gearing up at the North Pole, Saint Nicholas and hundreds of Santas-in-training gathered in Owosso for the 3rd annual Santa Train event.

This is part of the famous Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School of Midland that specializes in the training of Santa’s, Mrs. Clauses, and elves in preparation for the busy holiday season.

Santa Clauses wait in line dressed in red, green and holiday colors. WLNS photo by Kiyerra Lake.

A man dressed as Santa Claus and a woman dressed as Mrs. Clause pose for a photo. WLNS photo by Kiyerra Lake.

But they didn’t stay for long. The 300 Santa Clauses were getting ready to take off on an hour long adventure to help prepare them for this upcoming holiday season.

The Santas traveled in the train for which the Warner Bros. movie, The Polar Express (2004) was modeled after.

The Pere Marquette Steam Locomotive No. 1225. WLNS Photo by Kiyerra Lake

Inside the Pere Marquette Steam locomotive No. 1225, Santa Clauses enjoyed hot cocoa, cookies and

On Saturday Oct. 5, the Pere Marquette 1225 will open to the public and make a trip from Mount Pleasant to Cadillac. On Sunday Oct. 6, visitors can attend a hands-on throttle experience at the Steam Railroading Institute grounds.