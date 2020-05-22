TMSG: “Support Staff” Get Support at McLaren Greater Lansing

One Labor and Delivery Nurse at McLaren Greater Lansing found a great way to give back this month in honor of “National Nurses Week.”

Tamilikia Foster reached out to Operation Gratitude and other organizations which sent $22,000 in donations that Foster and other nurses assembled into care package this week.

Those gift bags were then delivered to other nurses and support staff so they would know how much they’re appreciated.

6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer and Photojournalist Dan Ray have more details in this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report.

Watch the story above.