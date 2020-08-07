TMSG: Teacher Wish Lists granted in Potterville

There are still a lot of questions about how the upcoming school year will shake-out in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there’s no question that teachers in mid-Michigan can use some help.

Every year, many teachers fork-over their own money to pay for school supplies for their students and this year might be even more expensive because of the extra materials classrooms will need to keep people from spreading the virus.

A woman in Potterville recently set-up a easy way for the community to support its educators.

Chivon Kloepfer has the details in this week’s “Tell Me Something Good.”

If you would like to help support teachers in Potterville, click here.