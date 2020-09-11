TMSG: Teen helping people one sock at a time

An Eaton Rapids teenager wanted to do something to help people.

Two months ago, Lillian White got an idea to collect socks for people in need and started an organization called “Serendipitous Socks.”

She’s in the process of collecting fresh socks of all sizes, but needs help to reach her goal.

That’s where you come in.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke to Lillian about her organization for this week’s “Tell Me Something Good.”

Watch the story above.

You can connect with Lillian to donate socks by messaging her on the ‘Serendipitous Socks’ Facebook page here or, you can email Lillian at lilmae5804@gmail.com.