TMSG: Teens to ship care packages to sailors

BATH, Mich (WLNS) — Two young men are on a mission to recognize and support sailors. They’re hoping you’ll get on board with their effort.

16-year old Brendan Falkowski lives in Bath, Michigan, and loves Great Lakes ships. So much so that he created his own website called ‘Shipwatcher News‘ where he puts out a bi-monthly newsletter focused on providing reliable, accurate news on the great lakes shipping industry and its history.

But right now, he and his friend Brock Johnson have set sail on a new adventure. They’re edging forward with what’s called the ‘Shipwatcher News Caring for our Sailors’ program.

They’re collecting money and donations of healthy snacks and treats to give those sailors as a gift this holiday season in the form of care packages.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with the young men to learn more about their effort for this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report.

If you’d like to help with the Caring for our Sailors program, click here.