TMSG: The ‘Good News Guy’ writes new book to help heal hearts, minds

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — The reason WLNS started the weekly “Feel Good Friday” newscast every Friday at 5:30 PM last year was to bring our viewers more positive news stories. We know as well as anyone that you typically see a lot of negative, sad stories when you turn on your television and smartphones.

That bad news has been especially tough to take with an added global pandemic. TV 6 wanted to change that by introducing and continuing to bring you “Feel Good Friday,” a 30-minute show of only positive, make you feel good stories from around mid-Michigan, the state, the country, and beyond.

A best-selling author from California known as the “Good News Guy” wants you to go a step further and learn how to be proactive in looking for the positive things in life, which studies show, can do wonders for your mental and physical health.

WLNS’ Chivon Kloepfer had the pleasure of speaking with Hal Urban for this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report to learn more about his new book titled “The Power of Good News: Feeding Your Mind with What’s Good for Your Health.”

Watch the story above.

To buy a copy of Hal Urban’s latest book, click here.