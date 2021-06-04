TMSG: Tragedy sparks new non-profit empowering girls to try sports

Carla J. Baker 1955-1976

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — If you’re a parent with a daughter in kindergarten through 12th grade and are looking for a way to introduce her to sports, this story is for you. In 2020, the In Her Name Foundation was born to inspire and empower young girls to participate in sports.

Founder Cindy Swain opens up to 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer about the tragedy years ago that sparked the foundation and what Swain hopes to accomplish over the next few years with the community’s support.

In Her Name Foundation is hosting its first event on Saturday, June 12th– called the Greater Lansing Basketball Giveaway and is encouraging girls in K-12 to come on by and give basketball a try!