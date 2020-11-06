TMSG: Woman makes, hides gifts for strangers in mid-Michigan

MASON, Mich (WLNS) — A woman in Mason learned a new hobby earlier this year and she uses it to help brighten people’s day in the mid-Michigan area.

Katy VanHouten taught herself to crochet little creatures. But rather than keep them in her home and all to herself, she figured she would surprise strangers with them as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

She hides the creatures, known as “amigurumi,” around mid-Michigan with the hope that they will bring a smile to the face of whoever finds them.

