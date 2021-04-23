TMSG: Woman offers hope for those struggling with seizures

HOLT, Mich (WLNS) — When Jennifer Spencer was just a year old, she experienced her first seizure. It would be the first of many as the years passed. She says somehow she survived 21 seizures in a day. Living with Epilepsy was a challenge, but by 11 years old, she and her parents got the help they needed.

Jennifer underwent brain surgery at Henry Ford in Detroit and the following day went seizure-free. It has been 25 years since that surgery, and Jennifer has never experienced another seizure. She says she has been able to live on her own, drive a car, and work… something that might not have been possible without that procedure.

Jennifer has a message for other people living with Epilepsy and she shares that with 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer for tonight’s “Tell Me Something Good” report.

Watch the story above.

If you need help or support with seizures, reach out to the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan.