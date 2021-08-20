TMSG: Woman with Cerebral Palsy “wouldn’t change it if I could.”

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Imagine for a moment that you live with a disability that prevents you from doing a lot of things, including walking. Now imagine feeling so comfortable in your skin that, even if you could, you wouldn’t change that disability and its impact on your life.

Inspiring, isn’t it? That’s how Laura Hall from Okemos lives and feels about herself and the opportunities she has gotten, by living with Cerebral Palsy. Hall was born three months premature, which caused some damage to her brain.

6 News originally caught up with Hall recently to learn more about how the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) has impacted her life over the last 31 years. But in doing so, we were inspired by her attitude and the work she’s doing now to help break down barriers for people with disabilities.

She also spoke with us about how she was able to get two trained service dogs for free. They came from the non-profit group Canine Companions, which has been helping people for decades.

Watch the story above to hear Hall’s story, and learn more about the non-profit. She is the focus of this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report.