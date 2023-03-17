LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Toblerone is a very sweet cat who was left at the Ingham County Animal Shelter after his owner moved and couldn’t bring him along.

He was covered in infected wounds but the shelter staff was able to treat him and get him in good shape.

Toblerone’s previous owner said he was an indoor cat but had gotten out, so he spent the last four months living outside. After getting hurt, he definitely wants to stay inside now!

He is 5 years old, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You can inquire about Toblerone and other pets by visiting ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370.