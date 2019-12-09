Toby Keith to perform at 2020 Jackson County Fair

Toby Keith has announced he will perform at the 2020 Jackson County Fair.

Keith is a two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year award recipient. He has had 40 Top Ten singles and half of them made it to no.1 including “Me Too”, “You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This”, “Who’s Your Daddy?”, “Beer for My Horses” and “American Ride.”

The concert takes place Sunday August 9, 2020 at 7 pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13th, 2019 and can be purchased at the Jackson County Fair Box Office, etix.com or can be charged by calling (800) 517-3849 or (517) 788-4405.





