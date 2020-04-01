Today is Census Day, here’s where to fill it out online

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Wednesday, April 1 is Census Day — what does that mean?
Census Day is a reference date for the 2020 census, it is not a deadline. The U.S. Census Bureau uses this date to determine who is counted and where in the 2020 census.
When you respond, you will tell the Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020, including everyone who lives and sleeps in your home.
Be prepared to spend 10 minutes filling out the census (if you leave the questionnaire and return, you will have to start over).
- Go to the website: my2020census.gov
Why is the census important?
The census is important because it determines how much funding each state will receive for sectors such as local communities, schools, roads and other public services, based on population. The results from the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government.
After April 1, the census timelines is usually as follows, however, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the U.S. Census Bureau has to suspend field operations for a month, from mid-March to mid-April. The bureau has also delayed the start of counts for the homeless and people living in group housing, such as college dorms and nursing homes.
As a result, the deadline for finishing the total count has been moved from the end of July to mid-August.
- April 29 – May 1: The Census Bureau will count people who are experiencing homelessness over these three days. As part of this process, the Census Bureau counts people in shelters, at soup kitchens and mobile food vans, on the streets, and at nonsheltered, outdoor locations such as tent encampments.
- April 16 – June 19: Census takers will work with administrators at colleges, senior centers, prisons, and other facilities that house large groups of people to make sure everyone is counted.
- May 27 – August 14: Census takers will interview homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 Census to help make sure everyone is counted.
- December: The Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the President and Congress as required by law.