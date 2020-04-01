Today is Census Day, here’s where to fill it out online

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, a worker gets ready to pass out instructions on how to fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga. Because of the new coronavirus, the U.S. Census Bureau has postponed sending out census takers to count college students in off-campus housing and delayed sending workers to grocery stores and houses of worship where they help people fill out the once-a-decade questionnaire. The Census Bureau said in a statement Sunday, March 15, 2020, that the deadline for ending the 2020 census at the end of July could be adjusted as needed. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Wednesday, April 1 is Census Day — what does that mean?

Census Day is a reference date for the 2020 census, it is not a deadline. The U.S. Census Bureau uses this date to determine who is counted and where in the 2020 census.

When you respond, you will tell the Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020, including everyone who lives and sleeps in your home.

Be prepared to spend 10 minutes filling out the census (if you leave the questionnaire and return, you will have to start over).

Go to the website: my2020census.gov

Why is the census important?

The census is important because it determines how much funding each state will receive for sectors such as local communities, schools, roads and other public services, based on population. The results from the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government.

After April 1, the census timelines is usually as follows, however, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the U.S. Census Bureau has to suspend field operations for a month, from mid-March to mid-April. The bureau has also delayed the start of counts for the homeless and people living in group housing, such as college dorms and nursing homes.

As a result, the deadline for finishing the total count has been moved from the end of July to mid-August.