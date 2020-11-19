Today is the annual ‘Great American Smokeout’

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — The American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network is marking the 45th annual Great American Smokeout today by calling on state lawmakers to pass strong tobacco control legislation.

The group wants the Michigan legislature to increase all of the state’s tobacco taxes, including taxes on electronic cigarettes, as well as create a tobacco retail licensing program, and put more money toward enforcement and licensing laws.

Health officials say smoking causes an estimated 480,000 death every year or about 1 in 5 deaths. The Great American Smokeout is designed to bring awareness to the dangers of smoking, and provide tips and support to kick the habit. For help, click here.