Today is the first day of “Love Lansing” weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today marks the first day of the Love Lansing weekend, and there are a number of community cleanups going on throughout the city.

One of those is the Old Town Commercial Association that is having a cleanup and planting day.

Volunteers will fill the streets of Old Town planting flowers, mulching, sweeping the streets and picking up trash.

The cleanup begins at 9:00 a.m. at 1232 Turner Street in Lansing.

It’s meant to help prepare for the summertime when shops, restaurants and businesses are re-open after so many were closed or limited last summer because of the pandemic.

