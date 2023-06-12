HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) – Howell Police report that a two year-old child gained access to an unsecured firearm and was accidently shot at their home. The child was taken to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The Howell Police department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the incident.

According to the CDC guns are the number one cause of death in American children.

This comes just a few months after the new safe storage laws. These laws require that guns are locked and secure from children accessing them in the home. Safe storage laws were put into place to protect children from accessing guns and causing accidental death.