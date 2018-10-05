Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
HOLLADAY, Utah (AP) - A toddler in Utah was a little too helpful when he shredded more than $1,000 that his parents were saving.
Ben and Jackee Belnap were saving the cash to reimburse Ben’s parents for University of Utah season football tickets. They had $1,060 in an envelope, which disappeared over the weekend.
Ben tells KSL-TV the couple started searching the house when Jackee hollered, “I found it.” She was holding the shredder.
Their 2-year-old son, Leo, helps his mom shred junk mail or important documents that they want to get rid of. He apparently got his hands on the envelope.
Ben contacted the Treasury Department and he said he was told to ship the shredded cash for possible replacement.
Jackee says it will make “a great wedding story one day.”
Previous
Sets us final vote
Next
Musk takes swipe at SEC on heels of...
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Senate moves forward with Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination
The chamber voted 51-49 to move forward with President Donald Trump's nominee.Read More »
-
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
The boy helps his mom shred junk mail or important documents that they want to get rid of. He...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Musk takes swipe at SEC on heels of fraud settlement
Elon Musk used his Twitter account to jab the Securities and Exchange Commission.Read More »