Tokyo Olympics: How to watch opening ceremony and the most anticipated events

(CBS NEWS) — After being postponed one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics are finally underway. While some events kicked off on Wednesday, the opening ceremony takes place Friday, marking the official start of the Games.

The opening ceremony will begin Friday, July 23 at 6:55 a.m. ET on NBC and will re-air in primetime at 7:30 p.m. ET. Japan’s Emperor Naruhito is expected to participate in the ceremony, and first lady Jill Biden will be in attendance.

The opening ceremony, and indeed the Tokyo Games themselves, will take place under unusual circumstances with no fans in attendance. Tokyo is currently under its fourth COVID-prompted state of emergency as cases continue to surge in the capital city. Several athletes, including rising U.S. tennis star Coco Gauff, have already had to pull out of the Games due to positive tests.

Despite the challenges of putting on the event in the midst of a pandemic, with athletes and support staff flying in from all over the world, the Games are set to proceed.

Below is a schedule for some of the most highly anticipated events, including Simone Biles’ gymnastics competitions and the U.S. Women’s National Team’s soccer matches. You can also find coverage of the Games at CBS Sports. Live coverage of the events will air live on Peacock and re-air on NBC, NBCSN, and USA.

Opening Ceremony

What: Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

When: Friday, July 22

Friday, July 22 Time: 6:55 a.m. The event will re-air at 7:30 p.m.

6:55 a.m. The event will re-air at 7:30 p.m. On TV: Local NBC station

Women’s Gymnastics

Sunday, July 25

Women’s qualifying, 6 a.m.-11 a.m. and re-airs at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Women’s gymnastics team finals, 6 a.m.-11 a.m. and re-airs at 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Women’s individual all-around final, 6 a.m.-11 a.m. and re-airs at 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

Uneven bars and vault, 4 a.m.-11 a.m.

Women’s vault final re-airs at 9 p.m. Uneven bars finals re-airs at 11 p.m.

Monday, August 2

Floor exercise, 4 a.m. and re-airs at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, August 3

Balance beam, 4 a.m. and re-airs at 8 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Sunday, July 25

South Korea v. Spain, 9 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Serbia v. Canada, 4:20 a.m.

Japan v. France, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Nigeria v. USA, 12:40 a.m. and re-airs at 2:45 a.m.

Australia v. Belgium, 4:20 a.m.

Puerto Rico v. China, 8 a.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Canada v South Korea, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Spain v. Serbia, 4:20 a.m.

Belgium v. Puerto Rico, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 30

USA v Japan, 12:40 a.m. and re-airs at 4:15 p.m. and 8 p.m.

France v. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m.

China v. Australia, 8 a.m.

Saturday, July 31

Canada v Spain, 9 p.m. and re-airs at 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

South Korea v, Serbia, 8 a.m.

Nigeria v. Japan, 9 p.m.

Monday, August 2

France v. USA, 12: 40 a.m. and re-airs at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

China v. Belgium, 4:20 a.m.

Australia v. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, August 3

Women’s Quarterfinal, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, August 4

Women’s Quarterfinal, 12:40 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 4:20 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, 8 a.m.

Friday, August 6

Women’s Semifinal 1, 12:40 a.m. and re-airs at 4:15 p.m.

Women’s Semifinal 2, 7 a.m. and re-airs at 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 7

Women’s Bronze Medal Game, 3 a.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Game, 10:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Saturday, July 24, Preliminary Rounds

Iran v, Czech Republic, 9:00 p.m.

Germany v. Italy, 12:40 a.m.

Sunday, July 25, Preliminary Rounds

Australia v. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m.

France v. USA, 8:00 a.m.

Monday, July 26, Preliminary Rounds

Argentina v. Slovenia, 12:40 a.m.

Japan v. Spain, 8:00 a.m.

Tuesday, July 27, Preliminary Rounds

Nigeria v. Germany, 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28, Preliminary Rounds

USA v. Iran, 12:40 a.m.

Italy v. Australia, 4:20 a.m.

Czech Republic v. France, 8:00 a.m.

Thursday, July 29, Preliminary Rounds

Slovenia v. Japan, 12:40 a.m.

Spain v. Argentina, 8:00 a.m.

Friday, July, 30, Preliminary Rounds

Islamic Republic v. France, 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 31, Preliminary Rounds

Italy v. Nigeria, 12:40 a.m.

Australia v. Germany, 4:20 a.m.

USA v. Czech Republic, 8:00 a.m.

Sunday, August 1, Preliminary Rounds

Argentina v. Japan, 12:40 a.m.

Spain v. Slovenia, 4:20 a.m.

Monday, August 2

Quarterfinal, 9:00, p.m.

Tuesday, August 3

Quarterfinals: 12:40 a.m., 4:20 a.m., & 8:00 a.m.

Thursday, August 5

Semifinals: 12:15 a.m., 7:00 a.m.

Friday, August 6

Men’s Gold Medal Game, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 7

Men’s Bronze Medal, 7:00 a.m.

Tennis

Friday, July 23

Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles 10 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Saturday, July 24

Men’s Singles Round 1; 12 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Women’s Singles Round 1; 12 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Men and Women’s Doubles Round 1; 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Men’s Singles Round 1; 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Singles Round 1; 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men and Women’s Doubles Round 1; 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Sunday, July 25

Men’s Singles Round 1; 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Singles Round 1; 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Men and Women’s Doubles Round 1; 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Men’s Singles Round 1; 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Women’s Singles Round 1; 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Men and Women’s Doubles Round 1; 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Men’s Singles Round 2; 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Singles Round 2; 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men and Women’s Doubles Round 2; 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Monday, July 26

Men’s Singles Round 2; 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Singles Round 2; 2 a.m – 7 a.m.

Men and Women’s Doubles Round 2; 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Men’s Singles Round 2; 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Women’s Singles Round 2; 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Men and Women’s Doubles Round 2; 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Men’s Singles Round 2; 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Singles Round 3; 10 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Men and Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tuesday July 27

Men’s Singles Round 2; 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Singles Round 3; 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals, 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Men’s Singles Round 2; 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Women’s Singles Round 3; 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Men’s Singles Round 3; 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, 10 p.m – 2 a.m.

Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Doubles Semifinals, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Men’s Singles Round 3; 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals, 2 a.m – 7 a.m.

Men’s Doubles Semifinals, 2 a.m – 7 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round 1; 2 a.m – 7 a.m

Men’s Singles Round 3; 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Men’s Doubles Semifinals, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Round 1; 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Singles Semifinals, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Doubles Semifinals, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Thursday July 29

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals, 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals, 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Singles Semifinals, 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Doubles Semifinals, 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals, 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Mixed Doubles, Quarterfinals, 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Singles Semifinals, 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Doubles Semifinals, 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Women’s Singles Semifinals, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Women’s Doubles Semifinals, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Men’s Singles Semifinals, 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Semifinals, 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Doubles Final, 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Friday July 30

Men’s Doubles Final, Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Men’s Singles Semifinals, 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Semifinals, 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Men’s Doubles Final, Bronze Medal 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Men’s Singles Semifinals, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Semifinals, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Women’s Singles Final, 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal, 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal, 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal, 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal,11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Saturday, July 31

Women’s Singles Final, 3 – 9: 45 p.m.

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal, 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal, 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal, 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal, 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Men’s Singles Final, 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Doubles Final, 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Final, 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Singles Final, 2 a.m.- 7 a.m.

Women’s Doubles Final, 2 a.m – 7 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Final, 2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Swimming

Saturday, July 24

4x100m free heats, 8:15-8:30 a.m., on USA

Sunday, July 25

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Heats 1-6; 6:59 a.m. – 7:14 a.m.

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats 1-3; 8:10 a.m. – 8:30 a.m., USA

400m free, heats, 7:39-8:09 a.m., on USA

400m free, final, 10:20 p.m., on NBC

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals 9:50 p.m. – 9:56 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final 10:17 p.m.

200m free, heats, 6:02-6:32 a.m., on USA

1500m free, heats, 7:32-8:40 a.m., on USA

200m free, semis, 9:30-9:42 p.m., on NBC

Tuesday July 27

Men’s 100m Freestyle Heats 1-8; 6 a m – 6:26 a.m., USA

200m free final, 9:41 p.m., on NBC

1500m free, final, 10:54 p.m., on NBC

Wednesday, July 28

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Heats 1-4; 6:52 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s 100m Freestyle Finals 10:37 p.m., NBC

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinals, 10:54 p.m. – 11:01 p.m.

4X200m free, heats, 7:34-7:54 a.m., on USA

4X200m free, final, 11:31 p.m., on NBC

Thursday July 29

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final 9:41 p.m.

Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats 1-6; 6:50 a.m. – 7:08 a.m., USA

800m free, heats 6:02-6:50 a.m., on USA

Friday July 30

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Heats 1 & 2; 8:36 a.m. – 8:42 a.m.

Women’s 50m Freestyle Heat 1-12; 6:24 a.m. – 6:46 a.m.

Men’s 100m Butterfly Final 9:30 p.m., NBC

Women’s 800m free, final, 9:46 p.m., on NBC

Women’s 50m Freestyle Semifinals 10:32 p.m. – 10:37 p.m.

Men’s 50m Freestyle Heats 1-11; 6 a.m. – 6:24 a.m., USA

Men’s 50m Freestyle Semifinals 10:11 p.m. – 10:20 p.m., NBC

Men’s 4x100m Medley Heats 1-3; 8:50 a.m. – 9:20 a.m., USA

Saturday, July 31

Men’s 50m Freestyle Finals 9:30 p.m., NBC

Women’s 50m Freestyle Final 9:37 p.m.

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final 10:15p.m.

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final 11:05 p.m., NBC

Men’s 100m Freestyle Semifinals 9:30 – 9:40 p.m., NBC

Men’s 100m Butterfly Semifinals 9:30 p.m. – 9:40 p.m., NBC

Men’s 4x100m Medley Finals 10:36 p.m., NBC

4X100m free, final*, 10:45 p.m., on NBC

Track and Field

Thursday, July 29

Men’s 300m Steeplechase Round 1; 8 p.m.

Men’s High Jump Qualification; 8:15 p.m

Men’s Discus Throw Qualification; 8:45 p.m.

Women’s 800m Round 1; 8:55 p.m.

Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1; 9:55 p.m.

Women’s 100m Round 1; 10:40 p.m.

Men’s Discus Throw Qualification; 8:45 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Women’s 500m Round 1; 6 a.m.

Women’s Triple Jump Qualification, 6:05 a.m.

Women’s Shot Put Qualification, 6:25 a.m.

Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1; 7 a.m.

Men’s 10,000m, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1; 8 p.m.

Women’s Discus Throw Qualification, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Pole Vault Qualification, 8:40 p.m.

Men’s 800m Round 1; 8:50 p.m.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1; 9:45 pm.m

Men’s 100m Preliminary Round 10:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Men’s Long Jump Qualification, 6:10 a.m.

Women’s 100m Semifinals, 6:15 a.m.

Men’s 100m Round 1; 6:45 a.m.

Men’s Discus Throw Final, 7:15 a.m.

Women’s 800m Semifinals, 7:50 a.m.

Mixed 4x400m Relay Final, 8:35 a.m.

Women’s 100m Final, 8:50 a.m.

Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification, 8:10 p.m.

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1; 8:40 p.m.

Women’s Long Jump Qualification, 8:50 p.m.

Women’s Shot Put Final, 9:35 p.m.

Men’s 400m Round 1; 9:45 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

Men’s High Jump Final, 6:10 a.m.

Men’s 100m Semifinals, 6:15 a.m.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals, 6:45 a.m.

Women’s Triple Jump Final, 7:20 a.m.

Men’s 800m Semifinals, 7:25 a.m.

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals, 8:05 a.m.

Men’s 100m Final, 8:50 a.m.

Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification, 8 p.m.

Women’s 1500m Round 1; 8:35 p.m.

Men’s Long Jump Final, 9:20 p.m.

Women’s 200m Round 1; 9:30 p.m.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final, 10:50 p.m.

Monday, August 2

Women’s Pole Vault Qualification, 6:20 a.m.

Women’s 200m Semifinals, 6:25 a.m.

Women’s Discus Throw Final, 7 a.m.

Men’s 400m Semifinals, 7:05 a.m.

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals, 7:25 a.m.

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, 8:15 a.m.

Women’s 5000m Final, 8:40 a.m.

Men’s Triple Jump Qualification, 8 p.m.

Men’s 1500m Round 1; 8:05 p.m.

Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification, 8:20 p.m.

Women’s 400m Round 1; 8:45 p.m.

Women’s Long Jump Final, 9:50 p.m.

Men’s 200m Round 1; 10:05 p.m.

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final, 11:20 p.m.

Tuesday, August 3

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1; 6:10 a.m.

Men’s Shot Put Qualification, 6:15 a.m.

Men’s Pole Vault Final, 6:20 a.m.

Men’s 5000m Round 1; 7 a.m.

Women’s Hammer Throw Final, 7:35 a.m.

Men’s 200m Semifinals, 7:50 a.m.

Women’s 800m Final, 8:25 a.m.

Women’s 200m FInal, 8:50 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon 100m, 8 p.m.

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification, 8:05 p.m.

Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles, 8:35 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon Long Jump, 8:55 p.m.

Women’s Heptathlon High Jump, 9:35 p.m.

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals, 10 p.m.

Women’s 400m Hurdles, 10:30 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon Shot Put, 10:40 p.m.

Wednesday, August 4

Men’s Decathlon High Jump, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s 1500m Semifinals, 6 a.m.

Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put, 6:05 a.m.

Women’s 400m Semifinals, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, 7 a.m.

Men’s Hammer Throw Final, 7:15 a.m.

Women’s Heptathlon 200m, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s 800m Final, 8:05 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon 400m, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s 200m Final, 8:55 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles, 8 p.m.

Women’s High Jump Qualification, 8:10 p.m.

Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump, 8:40 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw, 8:50 p.m.

Women’s 4x100m Relay Round 1; 9 p.m.

Men’s Triple Jump Final, 10 p.m.

Men’s Shot Put Final, 10:05 p.m.

Men’s 4x100m Relay Round 1; 10:30 p.m.

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final, 10:55 p.m.

Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw, 11:30 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault, 11:45 p.m.

Thursday, August 5

Men’s 20km walk, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw 6:15 a.m.

Women’s Pole Vault Final, 6:20 a.m

Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1; 6:25 a.m.

Men’s 1500m Semifinals, 7 a.m.

Men’s 400m Final, 8 a.m.

Women’s Heptathlon 800m, 8:20 a.m.

Men’s Decathlon 1500m, 8:40 a.m.

Men’s 50km Walk, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, August 6

Women’s 20km Walk, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1; 7:25 a.m.

Women’s Javelin Throw Final, 7:50 a.m.

Men’s 5000m Final, 8 a.m.

Women’s 400m Final, 8:35 a.m.

Women’s 1500m Final, 8:50 a.m.

Women’s 4x100m Relay Final, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s 4x100m Relay Final, 9:50 a.m.

Women’s Marathon, 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 7

Women’s High Jump Final, 6:35 a.m.

Women’s 10,000m, 6:45 a.m.

Men’s Javelin Throw Final, 7 a.m.

Men’s 1500m Final, 7:40 a.m.

Women’s 4x400m Relay Final, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final, 8:50 a.m.

Men’s Marathon, 6 p.m.

Skateboarding

Saturday, July 24

Men’s Street Qualifying, 8 p.m. – 2 p.m., USA

Men’s Street Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m., USA

Men’s Street Qualifying 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m., NBC

Sunday, July 25

Women’s Street Final 8 p.m – 2 a.m., CNBC

Women’s Street Final 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m., NBC

Tuesday, August 3

Women’s Park Qualifying & Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m., CNBC

Wednesday, August 4