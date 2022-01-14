Tom Izzo, Mel Tucker team up to push vaccinations

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University is not only offering COVID-19 testing and vaccines around campus, as some big names are making sure to get the word out as students prepare to head back to campus.

A new promotional video is part of a campaign from MSU, aiming to encourage Spartan fans as well as the rest of Michigan to get vaccinated.

Coaches Mel Tucker and Tom Izzo said it’s game time.

“I just think it’s important that everyone knows that we just want everyone to be safe, everybody to be healthy and we’re going to do the very best that we can,” said MSU Football Coach Mel Tucker.

It’s been nearly two years since the coronavirus reached pandemic levels, canceling everything from classes to sporting events.

Lupe Izzo said that it’s been heartbreaking to hear stories of busy emergency rooms from a close friend at Sparrow Health. She said that’s what lead her to take part in the vaccination campaign.

“There’s a time where we called and said hey we need your help and this time he called us saying we, I need your help. It’s really really hard and most people that are unvaccinated that are coming in really sick,” said Lupe Izzo.

The effort to get more people vaccinated is even coming to center court.

The Breslin Center will host several vaccine clinics later this month, a location known to showcase the spartan will to win.

“It’s a place of competition and unfortunately we’re competing against covid and what better thing to do for our community, for our university, for our students than to have a clinic here. I think it’s phenomenal,” said MSU Basketball Coach Tom Izzo.

Izzo said he met with health care workers on the frontlines of this pandemic.

The experience left him with one message.

“I’m saying please, please give it a serious thought to get vaccinated. If not for yourself, for the people around you, and for the people that it’s affecting in the hospitals that’s causing us to not be able to take care of other people that have different needs for different reasons. So please get vaccinated, join us and see you soon,” said Izzo.

Vaccine clinics at Breslin will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 17, 26 and 31. All three vaccines will be available, and appointments can be made with the Ingham County Health Department.