Tom Izzo shows 6 News around MSU campus ahead of Izzo Walk

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Basketball Coach Tom Izzo and his wife Lupe Izzo showed 6 News around MSU campus ahead of the Izzo Legacy Run and Walk.

The Izzo Legacy Walk/Run/Roll will be held on Saturday, October 9. Proceeds will go to the Izzo Legacy fund.

“Tom and Lupe Izzo created the Izzo Legacy Fund to formalize their commitment to the community they have called home and raised their family. It is meant to bring together people in the community through charitable endeavors for the common purpose of helping others. The Izzo Legacy Family Fund is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization,” the Legacy’s website says.

Interested participants can sign up here.

To see the full tour check out the video above