EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State men’s basketball team will play its first home game at the Breslin Center Tuesday since a mass shooter killed three people and injured five more on campus.

The tragedy put everything on hold in the area, including a scheduled home basketball game last week against Minnesota.

Since then, the men’s basketball team traveled to Ann Arbor to take on arch-rivals Michigan in an event that was much bigger than the game itself.

The Spartans fought hard and the game was much closer than the final score showed, but Michigan came out on top 84-72.

Michigan State has just four scheduled games remaining this season, with the status of the canceled Minnesota game still up in the air.

The Spartans are 16-10 on the season and 8-7 in the conference.

You can watch Izzo’s press conference at the top of the page as it happens at 12 p.m.