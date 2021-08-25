Top Michigan Democrats clash over mask mandates in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Vice President of the State Board of Education has fired off a letter to the governor urging her to order mandatory masks in Michigan schools.

According to 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick, the letter is noteworthy because it is signed by a Democrat.

When GovernorGretchen Whitmer was under deep consideration for vice president with then-candidate Joe Biden

Dr. Pamela Pugh joined a whole host of Black women who wrote to Mr. Biden denouncing the qualifications of Ms. Whitmer.

This week, Dr. Pugh wrote this letter to the governor, who has decided to let local school boards decide whether to order masks.

The vice president of the state school board wanted to know why.

The governor has not taken the advice of her chief medical advisor and issued a state mandate for masks in schools.

When the democratic president of the state school board was asked if the governor should order the masks, she deferred.

“I am not a public health expert,” said president Cassandra Ulbrich.

But Dr. Pugh says she is, and in this stinging letter to the governor, she argues this was all about protecting children and not about politics.

“We must recognize that politics will not outwit this deadly disease. We need to put a halt to this dangerous piecemeal approach that falls short of protecting children, their teachers and families.”

As for playing politics to avoid a public backlash, if she were to issue a state order, the governor notes her decisions are based on this:

“The decision has always been informed by the science.”

And the governor contends the state has more tools to fight the virus than it did when she ordered masking at the height of the pandemic, such as vaccines.

Dr. Pugh tells Whitmer her refusal to order masks is pitting local education against local health and their communities, but the governor counters the best policy is to allow local boards to make this decision, not the state.

To say the least, the two Democrats on this one will agree to disagree.