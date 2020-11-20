Top WHO official says lockdowns could be avoided if people wear a mask

FILE – In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. An email obtained by The Associated Press shows that the World Health Organization has recorded 65 cases of the coronavirus among staff based at its headquarters, including at least one cluster of infections. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)

(WLNS) – On Thursday The World Health Organization’s senior official in Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge said if 95% of people within a country wore a mask then lockdowns would become unnecessary.

While admitting it would be very hard to do, Dr. Kluge says only about 60% people wear mask.

He also says that closing schools are not an effective way to prevent Covid-19 from spreading and that it should be avoided.

According to CBS, Kluge mentioned the World Health Organizations stance on closing schools, “WHO remains firmly committed to support the countries of Europe to keep primary [elementary] schools open and ensure safe learning for all,”

News of the latest developments on the vaccine broke only several hours before he spoke. Dr. Kluge motioned there is hope, and that the public has a major role to play as the pandemic continues.