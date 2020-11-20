Top WHO official says lockdowns could be avoided if people wear a mask

(WLNS) – On Thursday The World Health Organization’s senior official in Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge said if 95% of people within a country wore a mask then lockdowns would become unnecessary.
While admitting it would be very hard to do, Dr. Kluge says only about 60% people wear mask.
He also says that closing schools are not an effective way to prevent Covid-19 from spreading and that it should be avoided.
According to CBS, Kluge mentioned the World Health Organizations stance on closing schools, “WHO remains firmly committed to support the countries of Europe to keep primary [elementary] schools open and ensure safe learning for all,”
News of the latest developments on the vaccine broke only several hours before he spoke. Dr. Kluge motioned there is hope, and that the public has a major role to play as the pandemic continues.