FOWLER, Mich. (WLNS) — There is a strong possibility for severe weather in mid-Michigan on Wednesday, including tornados.

If you live in the Fowler area, the fire chief said the tornado alarms are not working at the moment.

He said they are being fixed as soon as possible and hopes to have them working by the end of the day on Wednesday. Until then, he said to make sure to check your phones and WLNS for weather updates.