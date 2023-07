LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The National Weather Service on Wednesday has issued a tornado watch for Ingham, Kalamazoo, Jackson, Calhoun, Eaton, Allegan, Van Buren and Barry counties, effective until 3 a.m. on Thursday.

A tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and near the area.

It does not mean that a tornado is present in the area.

For a look at a current interactive radar, click here.