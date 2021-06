WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)-- On Saturday Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an order declaring a state of emergency in Wayne County to help address threats to public health and safety related to heavy rainfall, which resulted in widespread flooding, power outages, flooded roadways, stranded motorists, flooding of homes, and displaced residents.

“We are continuing to work closely with emergency response coordinators and local leaders across the state to address widespread flooding,” said Governor Whitmer. “The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate our state’s response as we rush resources to affected areas, and the state of emergency declaration will help counties access even greater assistance. I want to thank everyone who has been working 24/7 to clear roadways, restore power and communications, provide emergency services, and make sure our neighbors have what they need to get through this storm. We’ve overcome tremendous challenges this year because Michiganders are a tough people who know that we are all in this together.”