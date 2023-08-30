LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Grand Rapids has released its final survey report for the Aug. 24 EF-2 tornado between Ingham and Livingston Counties.

According to the NWS, the tornado first touched down in Wheatfield Township just south of Williamston south of I-96. Beginning as a weak EF-0 it quickly intensified to an EF-1 tornado as it first crossed over the interstate. Its winds during this crossing were between 86-110 mph.

(National Weather Service)

Once on the north side of I-96, the tornado picked up speed growing to a “significant” EF-2 tornado with winds between 111-135 mph.

For the next two miles, it traveled east along the interstate throwing more than a dozen big rigs and other vehicles flipping over into the ditches and surrounding areas, killing one person and injuring several others.

  • Aerial images from helicopter video over the destruction caused by an EF-2 tornado between Williamston and Webberville. (MI Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division)
Once it hit Dietz Rd the tornado weakened back to an EF-1 as it spun toward Leroy Township on the south side of the interstate.

Once the tornado crossed M-52 it continued to spin east and eventually crossed into Livingston County where it lifted back into the clouds.