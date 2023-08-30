LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Grand Rapids has released its final survey report for the Aug. 24 EF-2 tornado between Ingham and Livingston Counties.

According to the NWS, the tornado first touched down in Wheatfield Township just south of Williamston south of I-96. Beginning as a weak EF-0 it quickly intensified to an EF-1 tornado as it first crossed over the interstate. Its winds during this crossing were between 86-110 mph.

(National Weather Service)

Once on the north side of I-96, the tornado picked up speed growing to a “significant” EF-2 tornado with winds between 111-135 mph.

For the next two miles, it traveled east along the interstate throwing more than a dozen big rigs and other vehicles flipping over into the ditches and surrounding areas, killing one person and injuring several others.

Aerial images from helicopter video over the destruction caused by an EF-2 tornado between Williamston and Webberville. (MI Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division)

Aerial images from helicopter video over the destruction caused by an EF-2 tornado between Williamston and Webberville. (MI Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division)

Aerial images from helicopter video over the destruction caused by an EF-2 tornado between Williamston and Webberville. (MI Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division)

Aerial images from helicopter video over the destruction caused by an EF-2 tornado between Williamston and Webberville. (MI Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division)

Aerial images from helicopter video over the destruction caused by an EF-2 tornado between Williamston and Webberville. (MI Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division)

Aerial images from helicopter video over the destruction caused by an EF-2 tornado between Williamston and Webberville. (MI Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division)

Aerial images from helicopter video over the destruction caused by an EF-2 tornado between Williamston and Webberville. (MI Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division)

Aerial images from helicopter video over the destruction caused by an EF-2 tornado between Williamston and Webberville. (MI Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division)

Aerial images from helicopter video over the destruction caused by an EF-2 tornado between Williamston and Webberville. (MI Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division)

Aerial images from helicopter video over the destruction caused by an EF-2 tornado between Williamston and Webberville. (MI Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division)

Aerial images from helicopter video over the destruction caused by an EF-2 tornado between Williamston and Webberville. (MI Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division)

Aerial images from helicopter video over the destruction caused by an EF-2 tornado between Williamston and Webberville. (MI Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division)

Aerial images from helicopter video over the destruction caused by an EF-2 tornado between Williamston and Webberville. (MI Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division)

Aerial images from helicopter video over the destruction caused by an EF-2 tornado between Williamston and Webberville. (MI Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division)

Once it hit Dietz Rd the tornado weakened back to an EF-1 as it spun toward Leroy Township on the south side of the interstate.

Once the tornado crossed M-52 it continued to spin east and eventually crossed into Livingston County where it lifted back into the clouds.