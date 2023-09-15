MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Lisa Frank, a colorful addition to a lucky household. she’s a 10-year-old tortoiseshell beauty with big, curious eyes.

Lisa came to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter will several other cats and dogs who were not well cared for. Now she’s doing well and ready for a new family or owner to love.

“Lisa is missing fur along her sides and has some ongoing issues with her ears from long term untreated ear infections, so she is looking for a special family who will be committed to keeping her happy and healthy!” said her friends at ICACS.

She does have some hearing loss from having gone with untreated ear infections before–“but she’s a tortie and, let’s be honest, she probably wasn’t going to come when you called her anyway,” said her ICACS friends.

Lisa is 10 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. You can find out more about her by calling ICACS at 517-676-8370, or by clicking here.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.