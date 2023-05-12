LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The national Carry the Load tour, which honors fallen police, soldiers, firefighters and other members of public service, is stopping in Lansing on Friday.

The 20,000 mile tour’s mission is to bring back the true meaning of Memorial Day, and it has grown into a nationwide, 32-day movement.

Road manager Colton Morrow said he is most excited for people to share their stories about who they “carry.”

“I love it when people come out and share their stories. We’ve had Vietnam veterans come out and share stories about their buddies — about how awesome they were and their whole persona and keeping their whole memory alive,” Morrow said.

Friday is day seven for the tour, and it begins at the Home Depot on South Waverly Road at 6 a.m. From there, people will be passing through the Lansing Fire Department on Marshall Street at 8 a.m.

The walk will then be at the Hobby Lobby on East Grand River Avenue at 10 a.m.

The tour will spend the rest of the day traveling through Stockbridge, Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

Morrow said Carry the Load is important because “we need to connect to regular Americans and let them know that freedom is not free.”

“The sacrifices of the men and women of this country should be remembered and honored,” Morrow said.