LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — AAA is providing one further service this weekend to help keep impaired people from driving.

The Tow to Go program has been reactivated for this Labor Day weekend. The service is in effect from Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m., until Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 a.m.

AAA will dispatch a tow truck to move a driver (one person) and vehicle within a 10-mile radius for free.

The free, confidential rides are available to AAA members and non-members. However, it’s not to be considered a ride-hailing service, but rather a last resort for a sticky situation.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA The Auto Club Group. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

That phone number for Tow to Go is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO, or (855) 286-9246.

AAA said Tow to go might not be available during severe weather conditions or in rural areas.