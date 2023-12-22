LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The holidays are here, and AAA will be offering its Tow to Go service for those who are impaired by alcohol or another substance and have no ride.

Tow to Go is available starting 6 p.m. Friday, and will be active until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. If you call 1-855-2-TOW-2-GO, The Auto Club Group will dispatch a tow truck that will transport you (just one person) and your car to a safe place within a 10-mile radius.

Importantly, though, AAA is stressing that Tow to Go is only intended as a last option.

“It’s important to note, AAA service technicians expect to rescue more than 937,000 drivers with car trouble during the upcoming holidays. So treat Tow to Go as a last resort,” said an AAA spokesperson in a news release Wednesday.

You can’t schedule a ride ahead of time, as the service is only intended for emergency and last-minute situations. Instead, AAA said you should plan ahead and identify a designated driver or ride-sharing service.

“In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home. Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions,” said the spokesperson.

Tow to Go is free and available to both AAA members and non-members.