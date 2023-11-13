LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A town hall on Community Violence Intervention on Monday evening will introduce and explore the CVI method.

Community violence intervention is an approach that that uses informed strategies and unique community-centered initiatives, focusing on those who are most at risk of becoming a victim or perpetrator of violence.

State representatives Kara Hope (D-Holt) and Christine Morse (D-Texas Twp.) and state Senator Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) will speak, along with several panelists, at the Unitarian Universalist Church from 6-7:30 p.m.

“Evidence shows us it`s critical that we build community-based solutions to disrupt cycles of violence and to most effectively serve survivors and hurting communities. These programs have the potential to make our neighborhoods safer and more peaceful,” Hope said.

Panelists include:

Sen. Sarah Anthony

Mike McKissic, Mikey23 Foundation

Ben Shuldiner, Lansing School District superintendent

Cordelia Black, LSD Executive Director of School Culture

Dr. Paul Elam, Michigan Public Health Institute and Advance Peace

Rep. Christine Morse, Co-chair of the Firearm Safety and Gun Violence Prevention Caucus

The second half of the town hall event will be dedicated to citizens’ questions and concerns.

The event is from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday. Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lansing is at 5509 S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing.