Town hall helping veterans get the services they need

It was standing room only as local men, and women who’ve served our country heard from Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg, and top republican member for Veterans Affairs, Phil Roe today.

It was a chance to learn about what’s being done to help those who’ve served, and veterans like Bob Wilkinson were able to share their struggles too.

“I took away that people are listening, probably not moving quite as fast as that I would like them to move, but I guess it’s politics, and we have to go with the flow,” said President of Local Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 109, Bob Wilkinson.

They spoke about side affects from agent orange during Vietnam, and about the rate of veteran suicides. Representative Walberg is excited about the many issues that are being worked on for veterans right now.

“We put through a very significant package of bills that dealt with everything from education for veterans to medical care to reducing appeal times, and to getting it down to the family needs,” said Representative Tim Walberg.

At the end, Vietnam veterans who had not yet received their pins of honorable service were celebrated with a pinning ceremony. During the exchange they heard the words “thank you that when your nation called you answered.” These words mean so much to so many who’ve served.



“Well it makes my heart feel good. I’m glad that they came forward, and were pinned, and showed some recognition for all the people that served during those years,” said Wilkinson.