Towners Pastry & Chocolate Shoppe ready to open second location in downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Front Street in downtown Marquette, sits the newest location for Gwinn’s Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe.

By popular demand from the community, owner/chocolatier Katie Bonzer was originally going to set up a temporary pop-up shop in Marquette for the holiday season. After seeing the location, she decided to open up a second store called Towners Chocolaterie.

“We will have all the chocolates we create. All the bonbons, the truffles, the framed ganache. We’ll have all of our boxed chocolates, the hot cocoa bombs which are huge this season. We’ll have our cold case with macarons and petit gateau. It’ll be a smaller selection of the pastry but we’ll have our specialty chocolate items here since this is a chocolate shop. And then just our three best sellers of our croissants,” said Bonzer.

Towners Chocolaterie has been ready to open for days. However, Bonzer is waiting for the state to process its licensing paperwork for its chocolate lab.

“Our local has been doing everything they can to get it going but Lansing is holding the paperwork. [The U.P. is] just forgotten about sometimes, which is disheartening but we’re such a beautiful area. I think that as much as we give back to the state, the state just needs to make sure that they’re not forgetting about us up here.”

Once Towners Chocolaterie can open its doors, the hours will be Tuesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m

For more information, click here for the shop’s Facebook page.