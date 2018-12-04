Township hopes to settle Blue Loop saga Video

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) -- - The Blue Loop in Bath Township is causing controversy. Supporters say it's a work of art. But the township calls it an ordinance violation, and says it has to go.

Robert Park graduated from Michigan State with a degree in fine art, and has created what he calls the Blue Loop behind his home. It's made up of used plastic and is around a thousand feet long. It started with Park wanting to decorate the wooded path behind his home.

"I came upon the material of plastic, and I've been noticing how blue seems to stand out probably better than any color in all four seasons equally," he said.

And stand out it does. Decorated with everything from tubes to a butter lid, it's something that will catch the eye, and it has its supporters.

"The Blue Loop means everything to me," Delon Delafosse said. "The way that Robert has created the Blue Loop, he's used so many pieces of so many gadgets that we've all used in our lives."

But not everyone is a fan of the piece. Township Superintendent Dan Wietecha says they received complaints last spring. A judge ruled that park violated the township's so-called junk ordinance, a name Wietecha acknowledges has caused offense.

"Really it's a matter of property maintenance, and a matter of if there are broken toys, pieces of signs, auto parts throughout Mr. Park's property," he said. "Those as materials are what were in violation of the ordinance."

The judge ruled it all needs to come down, except for a blue duck, which Park says the judge calls an obvious toy. Park appealed the decision, and the township board said Monday they'd be willing to settle. But Park wants it to stay up in full.

"You just don't negotiate when you're making a work of art," he said.