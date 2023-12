LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — DeWitt Township officials are asking for help finding a suspect in a late November break-in.

On Nov. 29, the driver of the car pictured here broke into a business in the 16000 block of Wood Road in DeWitt Township, officials said.

They are asking anyone with information on the incident to call DeWitt Township Police at 517-669-6578, or email dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.