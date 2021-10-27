Toxic metals in baby food? AG Nessel Joins Coalition asking for extra precautions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 23 attorneys’s generals to petition the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to remove toxic heavy metals found in infant and toddler food.

“There is no population more vulnerable than infants and toddlers, and action must take place swiftly to ensure that foods designed for growing children are safe to eat,” Nessel said. “I join my colleagues in urging the FDA to recognize the potential harm here and respond accordingly.”

The petition responds to health hazards caused by heavy metals, and how baby food brands and suppliers should reduce these hazards.

The metals found being sold in baby foods across the nation were arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury.

The U.S. House of Representatives’ Oversight and Reform Committee’s Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy published a report. A follow-up report was issued last month that urged the FDA “to move expeditiously to set limits for arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury in baby foods.”

The petition calls for: