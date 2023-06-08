YORK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Toyota North America is expanding its facility in York Township, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The expansion project is expected to generate a total capital investment of as much as $47.7 million.

The automaker plans to add a battery testing facility for battery cell, module and pack testing capability at its research and development headquarters in Saline/York Township.

The company plans to retrain an estimated 30 current full-time employees, including engineers and technicians, to support the transition from internal combustion engines (ICE) TO electric vehicles (EVs).

The company chose Michigan for the project over a competing site in North Carolina.

“We’re thrilled to bring home this $47 million investment from Toyota, further underscoring our leadership in advanced automotive manufacturing and building on our efforts to position Michigan as the global leader in the future of mobility and vehicle electrification,” said Whitmer.

Toyota celebrated 50 years in Michigan last year. They started here when they bought Hilbert’s Garage in Ann Arbor in 1972.

The Michigan Strategic Fund is providing a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant to support the York Township expansion.

In addition, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) approved a 12-year State Education Tax Abatement that is valued at $1.09 million.

Toyota North America also plans to launch “Driving Possibilities,” a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) initiative that focuses on preparing youth for future careers.

Michigan is the first state that Toyota has chosen to begin the STEM initiative, which will ultimately include 14 states.

It includes the creation of a STEM institute at Eastern Michigan University for collaboration with Ypsilanti Community and Lincoln Consolidated schools.

“Connecting business, K-12, higher education, parents, and the community is an ideal way to support students with vibrant career awareness, exploration, and development programs,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice.

Toyota will invest nearly $10 million in the southeast Michigan project over the next five years, according to EMU Today.

Faculty from the University of Michigan College of Engineering and Washtenaw Community College will also collaborate on the project, EMU Today reported.