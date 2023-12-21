LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Toyota is recalling about 1 million cars in the United States, because the front passenger air bags may not deploy properly in a crash.

The automaker said a potential defect in the front passenger seat’s sensors could cause a short circuit. The airbag system may not properly detect the passenger, and may fail to deploy as designed.

The recall affects various 2020-2022 Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Lexus, Highlander and Sienna models.

Toyota said it will notify owners of all vehicles involved in the recall by the middle of February 2024.