Toys R Us investors plan comeback for brand
(AP) - A group of investors is planning a comeback for Toys R Us, in the latest twist for the troubled retail brand.
The group, made up of secured lenders, said Tuesday it's scrapping an auction for intellectual property assets because it didn't receive any bids that were better than its own.
The investors said they'll work with potential partners to develop new ideas for stores in the U.S. and other countries "that could bring back these iconic brands in a new and re-imagined way."
The reorganized company will control trademarks, e-commerce assets and data related to the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands.
Toys R Us liquidated its U.S. business earlier this year, after filing for Chapter 11 reorganization following a leveraged buyout that hobbled the company.
Previous
Dean Transportation to host job fair;...
Next
US flag shredded by Florence sells...
More Stories
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Identity of man who died in "freak accident" released
Just before 8:00 a.m. Monday police were called to Webb Road near Crossover Drive and Wood Road,...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NY Times: Trump got $413M from his dad, much from tax dodges
The 15,000-word Times report contradicts Mr. Trump’s portrayal of himself as a self-made...Read More »
-
Prepare yourself: The government is going to send a nationwide message to your cell phone
The test will include two portions. The Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) portion will begin at...Read More »